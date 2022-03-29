Andrew Garfield Says “Nobody Will Believe Me” When Asked About The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Update

Andrew Garfield is right. no one will probably believe what he has to say about anything concerning the future of the amazing Spider Man Voting. Returning as a multi-faceted Peter Parker Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield spent much of the film’s press tour deflecting questions from his rumored appearance, in order to keep the surprise alive. Now, Garfield says no one will believe what he says about an ability The Amazing Spider-Man 3,

“No update from me. No one will believe what I say. That’s my problem,” Garfield told THR on the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday night.