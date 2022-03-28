Andrew Garfield Wore Omega Speedmaster ’57 to the Oscars – Rob Report

One benefit of being a movie star as big as Andrew Garfield: getting an iconic Swiss watch before anyone else.

The Best Actor nominee won Sunday’s 94 . I wore a brand new Speedmaster ’57 chronographth Annual Academy Awards. The clockwork perfectly matched the burgundy velvet jacket of Garfield’s tuxedo, helping her complete the more elegant look of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Tick, tick , Boom! Star’s watch, the latest version inspired by the first Speedmaster from 1957, was unveiled by Omega earlier this month. It has a case that is smaller (40.5mm) and thinner (12.99mm) than previous iterations, giving it a more authentic vintage shape. Beneath its bezel and sapphire crystal, you’ll find a red dial that shows…