Andrew McDonald appointed head coach of Australian cricket team – The New Indian Express

By The Associated Press

Melbourne: Andrew McDonald has been appointed the head coach of the Australian men’s cricket team on a four-year contract.

Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that McDonald’s contract was made permanent after serving as interim coach after Justin Langer did not agree to a short-term contract renewal in February.

McDonald’s said, “The journey so far has been particularly enjoyable, and I am honored to be given this incredible opportunity for an exciting period ahead.” Pakistan.

McDonald joined Australia’s coaching team in 2019 after helping Victoria State and Melbourne Renegades win all three domestic competition titles during 2018-19.