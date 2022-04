A man from Donegal whose three children were killed by their mother says they would still be alive if the Mental Health Act was changed.

This comes before an Orchtas committee discussed proposed changes to the law today.

Andrew McGinley’s wife, Deirdre Morley, was found not guilty of murdering her children in Dublin in 2020 by reason of insanity.

He says more changes are needed in mental health laws:

