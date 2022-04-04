Andrew McGinley ‘floors’ from census alone after tragic death of his three children

Andrew McGinley was left “the floor” by a lonely census form over the weekend following the tragic deaths of his three children.

They have to deal with birthdays and special occasions after their children, Carla, three, Darragh, age seven, and Connor, nine, were tragically killed.

But the father of three was not expecting to get so emotional filling out the census form on Sunday evening.

He didn’t have the opportunity to “hit the crap out of that” leaving his names and sharing his details.

Read more: Andrew McGinley gets ‘obscene’ and ‘gross’ remarks from trolls just a month after the deaths of their three children

The grieving father said: “I’ve gotten through birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas…