“Andrew Wiggins is like the starting pitcher who eats up innings”: Warriors’ Steve Kerr is amazed by the Canadian swingman’s durability | The SportsRush

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has played all 48 of the 48 games this season. Steve Kerr commends Wiggins for never missing games.

On Thursday night, the Warriors were hosted by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Despite Curry’s 36 points and 11 assists, and Wiggins’ 23 points and 8 assists valiant efforts, Miami took a comfortable 116-109 victory.

When Steve Kerr was asked about the one aspect of Wiggins’ game that stands apart, Kerr spoke about his durability. Of the 48 games the Warriors have played so far, Andrew has managed to play all 48 games. Kerr added:

“There’s a lot. One of the most impressive things is he just never misses a game. So valuable to be able to count on players night in and night out.”

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “He just never misses a game. It’s just so valuable.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 31, 2021

“It’s like a baseball team having a starting pitcher who just eats up innings. It saves your bullpen. Same concept in the NBA. When you got a guy on the wing who never misses a game and plays minutes – it’s so valuable. That’s number one.”

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is such a scumbag”: Compton-based rapper gives backhanded compliment to the Bulls legend and Donald Trump as businessmen

“Andrew Wiggins is a guy you can count on night in and night out”: Steve Kerr

Apart from the fact that the former number 1 pick has not even missed a single game season, he has been having his best shooting season. As Kerr mentioned, the 6-foot-7 forward’s defensive effort has also been impressive. Steve added how Andrew is a coachable player who can be trusted night in and night out:

“His on-ball defense has been really good. He’s shooting the ball very efficiently. All in all, he’s having an excellent year. He’s getting more and more comfortable playing alongside Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green].”

“As we go forward, it’s just great that he’s not only playing well but feeling good about his surroundings, his teammates, the style of play [and] everything else.”

“We’ve talked about off-ball defense being the next step for him. He has a tendency – like a lot of players in the league – to be better on the ball than off the ball.”

“We’re really working hard to show film and remind him once his guy gives up the ball, he’s gotta be vigilant – aware of cutters, boxing out on the weak side. The great thing with Andrew is he’s really so receptive to coaching. He’s just a guy you can count on night in and night out.”

Also Read: “Welcome Kareem Abdul-Drummond, the Laker saviour”: Skip Bayless mockingly reacts to Andre Drummond’s Lakers’ debut

Entering late into the regular season, the Warriors will be looking for Andrew’s best performance. He’ll have to display his best game-play to help his leaders in clinching a playoff position.