LATEST

“Andrew Wiggins is like the starting pitcher who eats up innings”: Warriors’ Steve Kerr is amazed by the Canadian swingman’s durability | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Andrew Wiggins is like the starting pitcher who eats up innings": Warriors' Steve Kerr is amazed by the Canadian swingman's durability
Contents hide
1 Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has played all 48 of the 48 games this season. Steve Kerr commends Wiggins for never missing games.
2 “Andrew Wiggins is a guy you can count on night in and night out”: Steve Kerr

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has played all 48 of the 48 games this season. Steve Kerr commends Wiggins for never missing games.

On Thursday night, the Warriors were hosted by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Despite Curry’s 36 points and 11 assists, and Wiggins’ 23 points and 8 assists valiant efforts, Miami took a comfortable 116-109 victory.

When Steve Kerr was asked about the one aspect of Wiggins’ game that stands apart, Kerr spoke about his durability. Of the 48 games the Warriors have played so far, Andrew has managed to play all 48 games. Kerr added:

“There’s a lot. One of the most impressive things is he just never misses a game. So valuable to be able to count on players night in and night out.”

“It’s like a baseball team having a starting pitcher who just eats up innings. It saves your bullpen. Same concept in the NBA. When you got a guy on the wing who never misses a game and plays minutes – it’s so valuable. That’s number one.”

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is such a scumbag”: Compton-based rapper gives backhanded compliment to the Bulls legend and Donald Trump as businessmen

“Andrew Wiggins is a guy you can count on night in and night out”: Steve Kerr

Apart from the fact that the former number 1 pick has not even missed a single game season, he has been having his best shooting season. As Kerr mentioned, the 6-foot-7 forward’s defensive effort has also been impressive. Steve added how Andrew is a coachable player who can be trusted night in and night out:

“His on-ball defense has been really good. He’s shooting the ball very efficiently. All in all, he’s having an excellent year. He’s getting more and more comfortable playing alongside Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green].”

“As we go forward, it’s just great that he’s not only playing well but feeling good about his surroundings, his teammates, the style of play [and] everything else.”

“We’ve talked about off-ball defense being the next step for him. He has a tendency – like a lot of players in the league – to be better on the ball than off the ball.”

“We’re really working hard to show film and remind him once his guy gives up the ball, he’s gotta be vigilant – aware of cutters, boxing out on the weak side. The great thing with Andrew is he’s really so receptive to coaching. He’s just a guy you can count on night in and night out.”

Also Read: “Welcome Kareem Abdul-Drummond, the Laker saviour”: Skip Bayless mockingly reacts to Andre Drummond’s Lakers’ debut

Entering late into the regular season, the Warriors will be looking for Andrew’s best performance. He’ll have to display his best game-play to help his leaders in clinching a playoff position.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
393
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
383
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
363
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top