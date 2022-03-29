Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole graded in Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Lost to Golden State Warriors memphis grizzlies on Monday night. Given that Dubs was resting Klay Thompson, Drummond Greene and Otto Porter Jr., and still without Steph Curry, you could live with him. You probably predicted it too.

But they didn’t just lose. They kicked their ass at 123-95, and it’s a more difficult pill to swallow, in addition to being a total waste of two and a half hours of your time. You can’t get those hours back, and I apologize for that.

You probably shouldn’t waste any more time reading about the game, but I have one thing to do. So let’s break down the red pen and see how the players fared, in line with our expectations of each.

Note: The league-average true-shooting percentage (TS) entering Monday’s games was 56.4%.

Jonathan…