Android Xiaomi: how to block the on and off button of your smartphone in case of theft? , step by step | Settings | Configuration | answer

Xiaomi phones have a value for money which makes them very attractive, but at the same time very innovative functions. one of them allows you Lock your computer’s on/off button, Which is very useful in case of theft, and here we teach you how to do that.

Criminals usually turn off stolen cell phones so they can’t be traced, but this device will prevent them from doing so. What does it consist of? Well, it blocks the menu with options to turn off the cell phone that appears when we press this button located on the right side of the device below the volume buttons.

To unlock shutdown with the said button, the system will ask you for password, pin or pattern…