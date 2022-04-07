Andy Burnham calls the police, the chaos at Manchester airport will continue for two months

Andy Burnham has said the travel chaos at Manchester airport is expected to continue for at least two months, with additional police being prepared to help.

Passengers have seen flights being cancelled, forced to leave their luggage and in recent days found themselves stuck in long queues for hours, largely in the absence of COVID-related staff .

But the mayor of Greater Manchester said he was “concerned” by some “unacceptable” scenes at the airport, adding that “more should have been done earlier” to stop them.

After a meeting with airport owners, Mr Burnham said “sadly” the disruption “is not going to disappear overnight” and that passengers will have to follow the new advice “for the foreseeable future”.

This will include…