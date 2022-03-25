LATEST

Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev: Miami Open live stream, TV channel, UK start time, h2h

Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev: Miami Open live stream, TV channel, UK start time, h2h

In his opening match of the tournament, the Brit defeated Federico Delbonis 7-6 6-1 to set up a clash against the world number two. Reaching the semi-finals in Miami, Medvedev will once again overtake Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings.

Murray hasn’t won consecutive matches in the tournament since the Sydney international at the start of the year, and he knows he has to do his best if he is to break that run.

“Obviously a tough match,” Murray said. “He has played really well on hard courts in the last few seasons. He deserves to be right there at the top of the game.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for me, it’s going to be a big test. I’ve got a big training block after this tournament, and it’s going to be a really good test, where my game is and things…

