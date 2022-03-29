Andy Peelman becomes dad for the second time

VTM face Andy Peelman (38) has good news to report. He has become a father for the second time. The girl is named Lorelei Peelman Kissling.

,big news coming“he reports on Instagram. “Continue, Big,News‘ 50 centimeters and 3.525 kilograms.” He had already announced that he would become a father again in November when he was a guest at QMusic. In addition, it was then revealed that she would become a daughter. Their second daughter, because Feline was already born in July 2019.

Andy Peelman tied the knot with Tyne Kiesling in 2016. Because she comes from Germany, they raise their children bilingually.