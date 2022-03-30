Andy Penn steps down as Telstra CEO

Telstra boss Andy Penn will retire after more than seven years, marking the end of a tenure that has seen the telco giant dramatically cut costs, staff and battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The $46.2 billion telco giant announced its chief financial officer Vicki Brady as his successor, who will take over as the company prepares to implement its new strategy, known as T25.

Telstra chief Andy Penn is resigning. Credit:Eamon Gallagher

Mr Penn said on Wednesday that his exit plan had been in the works for some time, with his birthday specifically chosen as the day of the announcement.

“Today is my birthday. I’m 60 this time next year… You can assume there are a lot of moving parts to a process like this. We set this date before the budget was due, before anything else Would…