Andy Ruiz: “I chose Eddy Reynoso because this is where the champions train.”

The previous unified boxing heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz, is about to return for his first combat after dropping his belts in a rematch with now-champion, Anthony Joshua. Ruiz takes in Chris Arreola on Fox Premier Boxing Championship on Might 1st. The pay per view occasion will happen in Carson California. Ruiz and his crew held a digital exercise on the PBC YouTube web page and Ruiz and his coach, Eddy Reynoso. Watch that full exercise under.

Andy Ruiz, returning to kind

As talked about earlier, Andy Ruiz final fought Joshua, whom he took the belts from. That combat was in December of 2019. Ruiz has missed nearly all the pandemic period and is simply joyful to be again doing what he loves: boxing.

“It’s nice to be again. I really feel actually good proper now with all of the arduous work we’ve put in on the gymnasium. I do know Arreola is coaching arduous as nicely and looking out good, so we’re prepared for no matter he brings on combat night time.”

After the catastrophe of a efficiency in opposition to Anthony Joshua within the rematch, Ruiz got down to discover some new inspiration. In that search, he landed with maybe one of the best coach in boxing proper now: Eddy Reynoso. Sounds acquainted? It ought to. Reynoso has educated fighters that you will have heard of: Ryan Garcia, Oscar Valdez, Canelo. With that secure of fighters, Ruiz looks like he’s fallen into the palms of the proper coach for him.

“I selected Eddy as a result of that is the place the champions practice. Everybody right here is devoted and disciplined. I felt like I wanted to make this variation and it’s actually one thing that I ought to have executed a very long time in the past.”

And Ruiz is already studying from his new crew. Self-discipline is one thing all of Reynoso’s athletes have and Andy Ruiz is selecting that up as nicely.

“The primary factor I’ve discovered right here is self-discipline. That’s one thing you possibly can’t purchase, you must do it by yourself. You need to need it.”

Make no mistake about it, Andy Ruiz isn’t simply studying self-discipline. Reynoso can be meticulously going by way of each punch, each step, each place, and is perfecting the strategies and mechanics of Ruiz.

“I’ve discovered a lot right here. We attempt to good each punch and each motion. I’m not only a fighter who comes ahead. I’ve extra skills. Losing a few pounds goes to let me present extra of what I can do.”

Ruiz and his opponent, Chris Arreola, should not alien to one another. Of their earlier years, the 2 sparred with one another. Ruiz says it looks like future that the 2 ought to meet as professionals at the moment.

“Chris and I sparred once I was 16-years-old. We’ve each had the identical goals and the identical imaginative and prescient. We’ve had nice careers. My dad has all the time stated that me and him had been going to combat at some point and now it’s proper across the nook.”

Ruiz has fallen again in love with boxing. At one level it turned anchor for the previous champion. However studying below Reynoso’s tutelage has actually given him that love of the game again once more. Being a champion and discovering his new crew has actually lit a hearth below Ruiz.

“I come to the gymnasium with a smile on my face now. I’m not the place I need to be but, however I’m lots higher than I used to be earlier than. I simply must maintain working and keep disciplined. I’ve to be within the gymnasium, even once I don’t have a combat date. It’s obtained to be a way of life.”

As you’ve in all probability seen from the web, Ruiz is trying far more slim nowadays. That is a part of that new discovered self-discipline says Ruiz. He says that this variation in way of life has made him a greater boxer and he can’t wait to indicate off the brand new and improved Andy Ruiz.

“I’ve discovered completely different skills that I can do throughout this coaching camp. I can throw completely different punches and mixtures preventing at this weight. I used to be all the time a fighter who may come ahead, however now I can swap it up. I can’t wait to indicate it on Might 1.”

Eddy Reynoso on the expansion of Ruiz

The mastermind of Eddy Reynoso has a plan set for the previous champion. He says first getting Ruiz and his thoughts proper was the essential a part of recreating the fighter.

“A very powerful factor for Andy is the self-discipline and his mentality. These are the primary facets we’ve been engaged on. From there, we’ve the constructing blocks to get higher every day with the whole lot we need to do.”

Reynoso can’t say sufficient good about Ruiz as nicely. Having crucial pillars of a fighter provides the coach good instruments to work with on the previous champion.

“The expertise and intelligence has all the time been there for Andy. It’s a pleasure to work with him. He’s executed the whole lot I’ve requested of him thus far.”

Reynoso says this new Ruiz will likely be a deal with for boxing followers. The brand new model of the previous heavyweight champion is best than ever and Reynoso has all the religion on the planet in his new expertise.

“I’m actually excited for this combat. You’re going to see a brand new Andy Ruiz Jr. each bodily and mentally. You’re going to see him develop into champion once more. I can’t anticipate this step on Might 1.”

Regardless, neither Andy Ruiz nor Eddy Reynoso are trying previous Arreola. They know that this combat goes to be a barn burner and an awesome night time of heavyweight boxing for followers.

“It’s positively going to be a tricky combat in opposition to Arreola. These are two fighters who had the identical upbringing. There’s going to be nowhere to cover within the ring and so they’re going to carry out one of the best in one another.”

Blaine Henry

Your pleasant neighborhood combat fan. I watch manner too many fights and my spouse lets me understand it. Additionally, Cowboy Cerrone is the GOAT.