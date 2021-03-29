ANG vs PON Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks French Pro League

The Handball match between team Angers (ANG) and Pontault (PON) will be played on 29th March at Salle Jean Bouin Angers, France. The match is scheduled to be played at 11:30 PM IST. This is going to be an exciting match to be played in French Pro League. Both of the teams have shown their potential in last-played matches and also going to surprise viewers with the upcoming matches. Today we will discuss the performance of previously played matches of team Angers. The team has played the last match against the team Sarrebourg Moselle.

The opponent team scored 23 points and team Ahgers managed to score 25 points and won the match. The team is at the 10th position in the league standings. On the other side. team Pontault has played a match against the team Massy Essonne. The opponent team scored 19 points and team Pontault managed to score 28 points and won the match with a huge score gap. The team is at the second position in the league standings. There are higher chances of team Pantault winning this match today. Let’s take a look at the latest score of teams.

ANG vs PON Live Score:

Match: ANG vs PON FrenchPro League 2020-21

Date: 29th March

Time: 11:30 PM IS

Venue: Salle Jean Bouin Angers, France

Angers (ANG) Squad:

Hafedh Boussaha, Kristijan Anastasoski, Alexandre Abily, Grigorios Loannu, Maxence Rizzi, AboubKr Fofana, Diego Moreno

Pontault (PON) Squad:

Fabien Ruiz, Jean-Pierre Dupoux, Remy Gervelas, Ludwig Appolinaire, Junior Tuzolanna, Alex Moran, Nicolas Schneider

ANG vs PON Dream11 Prediction:

The key players of the team will be Hafedh Boussaha who has played a maximum of the matches in the league. He has scored 4 points in the last match. The team player Fabien Ruiz is more likely to be the captain of this team who has scored 6 points in the league and he has played 16 matches in their team. The team has played Grigorios Ioannnu has played 16 matches in the league and scored 4 points in the last match.

He is more likely to be the lead player of the team. Junior Tuzolana is the key player of the team who has played 16matches and scored5 points in the league. The team Pntault is leading by winning maximum matches in the league and is more likely to be the winner of today’s match as well. It would be exciting to see if they continue their winning streak or not. Stay connected to know more about this article.