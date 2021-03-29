ENTERTAINMENT

ANG vs PON Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks French Pro League

Avatar
By
Posted on
ANG vs PON Live Score

The Handball match between team Angers (ANG) and Pontault (PON) will be played on 29th March at Salle Jean Bouin Angers, France. The match is scheduled to be played at 11:30 PM IST. This is going to be an exciting match to be played in French Pro League. Both of the teams have shown their potential in last-played matches and also going to surprise viewers with the upcoming matches. Today we will discuss the performance of previously played matches of team Angers. The team has played the last match against the team Sarrebourg Moselle.

ANG vs PON Live Score

The opponent team scored 23 points and team Ahgers managed to score 25 points and won the match. The team is at the 10th position in the league standings. On the other side. team Pontault has played a match against the team Massy Essonne. The opponent team scored 19 points and team Pontault managed to score 28 points and won the match with a huge score gap. The team is at the second position in the league standings. There are higher chances of team Pantault winning this match today. Let’s take a look at the latest score of teams.

ANG vs PON Live Score:

Match: ANG vs PON FrenchPro League 2020-21
Date: 29th March
Time: 11:30 PM IS
Venue: Salle Jean Bouin Angers, France

Angers (ANG) Squad:

Hafedh Boussaha, Kristijan Anastasoski, Alexandre Abily, Grigorios Loannu, Maxence Rizzi, AboubKr Fofana, Diego Moreno

Pontault (PON) Squad:

Fabien Ruiz, Jean-Pierre Dupoux, Remy Gervelas, Ludwig Appolinaire, Junior Tuzolanna, Alex Moran, Nicolas Schneider

ANG vs PON Dream11 Prediction:

The key players of the team will be Hafedh Boussaha who has played a maximum of the matches in the league. He has scored 4 points in the last match. The team player Fabien Ruiz is more likely to be the captain of this team who has scored 6 points in the league and he has played 16 matches in their team. The team has played Grigorios Ioannnu has played 16 matches in the league and scored 4 points in the last match.

He is more likely to be the lead player of the team. Junior Tuzolana is the key player of the team who has played 16matches and scored5 points in the league. The team Pntault is leading by winning maximum matches in the league and is more likely to be the winner of today’s match as well. It would be exciting to see if they continue their winning streak or not. Stay connected to know more about this article.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x