Angel di Brito eliminates Marcelo Pollino: he is a failure and …

“Pollino is angry because he failed as a host at El Tres in the afternoon and on the LAM schedule in the US. He was kicked out of the jury of “Cantando” and there he began attacking Tinelli and LAM”De Brito threw.

And I add: “When the show’s experts at El Tres did it, they asked me to lend Yanina as a panelist, they provided her with all the dances and she failed. 6 months in and out.”

The fight that Polino opened in his radio program and that too without hesitation brito Let’s face it, it hasn’t been denied by Telefe entertainment journalists, so far. For the time being Marcelo has been told to keep quiet.

Brito’s messenger

Angel De Brito on Leaving Tres: “He Complicated My Life So I Didn’t Do TV”

