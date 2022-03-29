Angel di Brito, sharp against Marcelo Pollino after LAM criticism: “He is angry”

ngel di Brito received darts from his colleague and former colleague Marcelo Pollino, who from his radio program mater radioPolino Autentico talks about the rating of LAM America TV,

Speaking with her columnist Amalia Granata, Polino corrected her by mentioning the LAM rating numbers. “You have to say things right. It didn’t rebound!”, assured the journalist.

In the past week, the rating number of LAM could not go beyond 1.3 points. And for most of Saturday night, ngel de Brito’s series of shows was also below Beto Casella’s schedules, Bendita and Los 8 Escalones del Milan.