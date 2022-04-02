Angel Di Maria was injured and is out for the match against Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain added a new name to a long list of injuries this Saturday for which they suffered abuse. The thing is ngel Di Maria was unable to complete the morning training session due to muscle trouble and was ruled out immediately. For the match, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will play against Lorient on Sunday for the 30th round of Ligue 1 in France.

Di Maria will not be in front of Lorient.

“Angel Di Maria will not be available today due to a felt muscle problem. Will be new in the next few days“, the Paris club announced in a statement.

Keylor Navas will also be less, The goalkeeper returned with a drug addiction to Costa Rica in qualifying for the knockout match against New Zealand …