Angela de Jong kills Khalid and Sophie interview with Jamie Vesso

Jamie Vays told her story for the first time yesterday when video images of abuse by rapper Lil Klein leaked on Yvonne Coldweiser’s Juice channel earlier this year. Though messages of support are pouring in on social media, not everyone is excited about the interview. AdvertisementColumnist Angela de Jong did not understand the conversation. “I didn’t really get a sense of what he had to gain from that performance. (…) It was very superficial. I mean, if you asked: ‘What exactly happened?’ She won’t say anything about it.”