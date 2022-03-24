Angela Rayner ridiculed over Russia nuclear weapons claim | Politics | News

LATEST

Posted on
Angela Renner was caught in a minor mistake as she defended former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s reaction to a chemical attack on two Russian-born UK residents that killed a British citizen in 2018 Was. Ms Rainer had a Freudian slip when she said Russia had deployed “nuclear weapons” in Britain instead of chemicals. Speaking to LBC, she said: “It was about … if the Russian state had done this, which we would not have known at the time, looking at the facts.

“When we found out about it, it was an absolute disgrace that President Putin thought he could come to UK soil and use weapons, nuclear weapons like this.

“It was absolutely disgusting. There was complete condemnation in the entire House regarding what had happened.

“It’s disgusting…

