Angelina Jolie looks effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging dress while escaping the rain in Rome

She is known for her splendid style.

And Wednesday was no exception as Angelina Jolie snapped a beautiful figure after getting caught in the rain in Rome, Italy.

The 46-year-old looked alluring in a woolen outfit, with a striking boat neck.

GORGEOUS: Angelina Jolie, 46, rocked a striking figure in a form-fitting dress as she got stuck in the rain in Rome on Wednesday

The gorgeous slate ensemble is joined by Tomb Raider stars, falling just above the knee.

Recovering from inclement weather, the Oscar winner wore an oversized black coat with collar and button detail.

Her long, shiny brown hair was scattered across her shoulders in loose curls as she made her way through the historic town.