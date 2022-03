Angelina Jolie has come under criticism for agreeing to a multimillion-dollar deal with a Russian oligarch.

The actress, the UN’s special envoy for the High Commissioner for Refugees, is facing accusations of hypocrisy after recently demanding an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

10 Angelina Jolie has come under criticism for agreeing a multimillion-pound deal with a Russian oligarch credit: AFP

10 Angelina is being sued by ex Brad Pitt for selling his stake in Provence wine estate Chateau Miraval to a Russian billionaire credit: AFP

10 Brad and Angelina initially made £21million in 2008. I bought a winery credit: Louis Hollingsby – The Sun

Her ex, Brad Pitt, is suing Angelina for selling his stake in his Provence wine estate Chateau Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri …