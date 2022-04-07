Angelina Jolie: Zahra’s biological mother reveals tragedy that left her up for adoption

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt met their adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt when she was just six months old. After two years of paperwork, the little girl is finally legally part of a family that also includes Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne.

Behind Zahra, today 17 years old and born in Ethiopia, is a story told by her biological mother, Mentewab Davit Lebiso, weeks ago and which was broadcast by the Reuters agency. The woman told of the tragic circumstances that led to her giving birth to her daughter, whom she called Yamrach (meaning good news) at birth, for adoption.