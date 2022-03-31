Angelina Jolie’s dress is good for work and play

Angelina Jolie is a goddess on the red carpet, but when it comes to daywear, she prefers a sensible approach. The opulence she brings to premieres and awards ceremonies—her ethereal moment in chainmail Versace at the Rome Film Festival is just one notable example—and off-duty, she leans toward advanced minimalism. Take, for example, the form-fitting flaked gray midi dress, black ankle-dusting coat and stiletto pumps she just wore to Rome. The look was business-like but glamorous, with its modest silhouette and muted tones.

