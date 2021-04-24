Angels and Suitors ft. Mishibir, Kuhukunal, Samaina and Mineil – Episode 40 – TMT Updates

Hello all!!!!

Episode 40

Scene 1

Abir continues to seek for Mishti. He involves a temple and prays god to point out him the trail to search out Mishti. He sits within the ground and thinks of their moments. Simply then he hear one other lady chatting with pandit ji.

Pandit: Poulomi, how is Uma doing?

Poulomi: What to say pandit ji? He’s so obsessive about Kanak’s demise. He’s looking for a woman who resembles Kanak as he consider that 7 individuals in a world can have identical face.

Pandit: What garbage is that this?

Poulomi: I don’t know what to do? He’s not even understanding my love. I attempted laborious however nothing good is going on. Even now he introduced a woman to dwelling however she resembles precisely like Kanak.

Pandit: Actually?

Poulomi: Sure.

Pandit: However Poulomi, you safe your life. Don’t permit her to remain at your property for a very long time.

Poulomi agrees and turns to Abir.

Poulomi: Hello, what are you doing right here?

Abir: I got here to this temple.

Poulomi: No, really that is dubai and hindu temples are uncommon and that is my husband’s temple. Often nobody will come right here. That’s why I requested you.

Abir: Truly, I used to be looking my spouse. I got here right here to hope.

Poulomi will get doubt.

Poulomi: Might you please present your spouse’s image?

Abir reveals, she will get shocked seeing her.

Poulomi: Is she your spouse?

Abir then reveals his marriage pics and tells her the entire story.

Poulomi: Include me, I’ll take you to your spouse.

Abir: The place is she and whom you have been speaking about to pandit.

Poulomi: He’s my husband Uma Shankar. His first spouse is Kanak and she or he is useless.

She reveals Kanak’s photograph and Abir is shocked as she resembles Mishti.

Poulomi: Don’t fear, she shouldn’t be your Mishti. She is Kanak. She died in her labour. After her demise, I married him however he’s not letting Kanak to exit of his thoughts. Even we’re not united as he by no means thought-about me as his spouse. He was in seek for Kanak’s face lady and accidently discovered your spouse’s photograph within the newspaper concerning an appreciation of lady energy. He saved on monitoring and located you each are coming to Dubai. I attempted my finest to lock him up however sadly, he escaped and kidnapped your spouse. Now she is protected in our home. Come and get her.

Abir is shocked to listen to this and goes along with her.

In the meantime, Mishti wakes up and finds Uma hugging her and sleeping subsequent to her. She will get shocked and screams.

Uma wakes up.

Uma: Biwi, why are you shouting? I’m your husband and I’ve all rights to sleep subsequent to you.

Mishti pushes him apart however he pulls her in direction of him and hugs tightly.

Mishti: Who’re you? Go away me. I’m not your spouse. I’m married to a different man. Please go away me. My husband can be nervous.

Uma: Go searching you and see who’s your husband.

She sees the room and finds their each images all over the place.

Uma: Now say, you might be my biwi.

He tries to kiss her however she tries laborious to push him however past that he kiss her. Mishti cries. She screams for Abir.

Simply then Abir and Poulomi comes and listen to Mishti’s voice.

Abir: That is her voice, she wants me. The place is she?

Poulomi directs him to Uma’s room they usually each are shocked to see them in that state.

Mishti smiles seeing Abir.

Mishti: Abir, please save me.

Uma will get offended.

Uma: After I’m right here, why are you calling him?

Abir comes and beats Uma. Mishti frees herself and runs. Poulomi consoles her and hugs her. Uma and Abir have a struggle.

Simply then, docs come and take Uma by injecting sleeping dosage.

Poulomi: You each go away from right here.

Abir: The place are they taking him?

Poulomi: They’re his psychiatrists. I solely referred to as them. Let him be in rehabilitation middle for some days. Mishti, are you okay?

She cries and hugs Abir.

Abir: Mishti, I’m sorry for not saving you.

Mishti: I must ask sorry Abir. That man kissed me and hugged me.

Abir: Mishti chill out, nothing occurred. I gained’t inform this stuff to household and also you additionally don’t inform.

Mishti nods.

Simply then a younger boy comes and calls Poulomi as ma. He sees Mishti and calls her as Kanak ma.

Mishti is shocked. Abir tells her about Kanak which shocks her. Mishti then hugs that boy and leaves with Abir.

She is in a distressed state.

Scene 2

Priya’s operation goes inside. All others wait outdoors. After 5 lengthy hours, docs inform them that Priya is cured.

Docs: She is cured however please don’t inform her something that provides her stress.

They go away.

Kuhu: Then don’t inform about us.

Kunal: No Kuhu, that can be fallacious. No matter could occur however I gained’t go away you for anybody. We’ll inform this to her immediately.

Priya’s mother and father additionally agree.

Priya’s mother: Sure Kuhu, Kunal is true. If we don’t inform then that may carry extra problems in everybody’s life.

They go in. Priya opens her eyes and sees everybody.

She will get completely satisfied to see her mother and father and sees Kunal and Kuhu holding palms. She additionally sees mangalsutra in Kuhu’s neck and will get shocked.

Kunal: Priya, how are you?

Priya: Tremendous Kunal and who’s she?

Kunal: She is my spouse, Kuhu.

Priya is shocked and thinks of their beautiful days. Her bp will get raised and faints. Nurse checks her and tells nothing severe and that faint is because of the impact of injection.

All are relieved.

Adithya and Zoya go away.

Kunal: Aunty, we’ll come tomorrow morning. In case you want something this night time, please name me.

They agree and Kuhu Kunal leaves.

Kuhu Kunal reaches dwelling.

Kuhu: Kunal, she should be unhappy to listen to our information.

Kunal: However Kuhu, I’m guilt free now.

Kuhu: Why?

Kunal: I used to be excited about our lives loads and find out how to face Priya however now every part is sorted.

The place smiles.

Kunal: You sleep, I’ll clean up and are available.

Kuhu sees Kunal and admires him as a golden husband.

They each sleeps. At midnight, abruptly Kuhu wakes up. She wakes up Kunal too.

Kuhu: Kunal, get up.

Kunal: What occurred?

Kuhu: I would like strawberry ice-cream.

Kunal: However you gained’t like strawberry proper?

Kuhu: Your child is asking. Please carry me.

Kunal: The place will I carry at this midnight? I’ll purchase you tomorrow morning.

Kuhu: No, I would like now. Go and produce me.

Kunal thinks that it’s being pregnant cravings and temper swings.

Kunal: Okay positive chill out, I’ll carry you the ice – cream.

The place smiles.

Kunal goes down and goes to kitchen. Parul who’s sleeping in subsequent room hear some noise in kitchen. So, she comes there and shocked to see Kunal there.

Parul: Kunal, do you want something?

Kunal: Sure, really Kuhu wants strawberry ice-cream now. All retailers will need to have been closed. So, I assumed to make one thing.

Parul: You come this aspect, I’ll make you one thing.

Parul then mixes strawberry syrup with milk and makes a strawberry milk shake.

Kunal: However she wanted ice-cream.

The hair smiles.

Parul: Kunal, that is her yearning for strawberry. You give her, she’ll drink. And tomorrow make sure that, you purchase extra ice-cream and inventory it.

Kunal takes the shake and leaves. Whereas leaving, he turns again and says because of Parul which makes her completely satisfied.

Kunal leaves. He involves Kuhu however finds her drowsing. He then drinks the shake himself and tells that Parul’s palms have some magic as a result of no matter she cooks, it tastes great.

He then sleeps.

Scene 3

Mini – Neil’s grand reception social gathering!!!!

Preet and Bobby anchor the social gathering.

Mini’s pals dance and everybody attend the social gathering. All bless the {couples}.

Mini and Neil dance collectively. Seeing all of them feels completely satisfied. Kia and arya too dance with them.

Mini: Neil, lastly we made it.

Neil: Sure, sorry Mini.

Mini: Sorry for what?

Neil: You suffered loads due to me.

Mini: It’s not due to you. It’s for you and your price is greater than struggling.

Neil smiles.

Neil: I’m fortunate.

Mini hugs him.

Hanuman: Younger couple, you romance later in your room. Now everybody are watching you.

They smile in shy.

Arya involves Mini.

Mini: Chutanki, why are you seeing me like this?

Arya: Veer Balika, now Kia is looking you as ma after which you should have your baby. Then will your love will get decrease for me?

Mini and Neil are shocked to listen to that from her.

Mini: Chutanki, regardless of who are available in my life, you might be my first daughter and everybody are after you solely.

Neil: Sure, chotti madam, you might be our little sunshine. How can we low our love in direction of you?

Mini: Chutanki, if relations get elevated, then love can be multiplied. It gained’t get divided.

Arya smiles and hugs Mini.

Scene 4

Naina’s household involves Shubam’s dwelling. Shanti and Poonam bhabi additionally accompanies them. Poonam bhabi does a video name and conceal her cellular in order that Naina, Sameer, Preethi, Swathi, Munna and Pandit see it from their dwelling.

Preethi: I’m scared, I don’t need any kind of relation now.

Pandit: Preethi, I’m sorry.

Preethi: It’s okay go away it. All the things occurs for a purpose.

Swathi: Guys, everybody got here. See there.

Nirmala comes and talks sweetly and even Shubam speaks good. Anand and Bela like their household loads.

Nirmala sees Shubam…

Nirmala: We’ve got some confusion.

Rakesh: What confusion?

Nirmala: I need a bahu who can be in my home and never work.

Anand is shocked.

Beena: However Preethi got here right here to review, she likes to pursue her ardour. And that can be unhealthy if we forbid her.

Nirmala: However I don’t need a working girl.

Shubam: Aunty and Uncle, sorry for losing your time. Please don’t settle for this relation. I like Preethi loads and I would like her to be completely satisfied. Her happiness lies in her ardour and I don’t need to sacrifice it for my sake. Then I can be feeling responsible for whole lifetime.

Nirmala: Shubam…

Shubam: Ma, please cease it. Apologise me and my mother.

Anand: No beta, you might be so matured and good. Preethi must be fortunate but it surely’s okay. We go away now.

All of them go away. In the meantime children get completely satisfied and screams.

Preethi and Pandit hug in pleasure with out even their data after which breaks hug after realizing. All smiles seeing them.

In the meantime, Naina will get a name and will get completely satisfied.

Sameer: What name it’s?

Naina: Sameer, I informed you in regards to the interview with Sushi Meetal, the well-known producer concerning story writing job?

Sameer: Sure.

Naina: I received chosen.

All will get completely satisfied and need her.

Naina: Now I can proceed my occupation in addition to ardour.

Sameer nods sure and hugs her!!!

!!!To be Continued!!!

Precap: Abir and Mishti consummate!!! Priya will get jealous seeing Kuhu – Kunal’s closeness!!! Neil sights Mini at Patiala Babes restaurant!!! Naina’s first day work!!!