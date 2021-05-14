Angels and Suitors ft. Mishibir, Kuhukunal, Samaina and Mineil – Episode 43

Hey all!!!

Sorry for the delay.

Recap: Naina is surprised to see Sameer at the interview!!! Abir’s emotional speech!!! Pandit tells shocking things to Kuhu and Parul!!! Mini comes to know about the loss!!!

Episode 43

Scene 1

Everyone looks at Mita.

Mita: Get the lent money back within a month.

Mini: Yes babes, you have given loan to many people. We need to get that back.

Babita: I have already informed everyone. They’ll be settling within this month.

Mita: Then it’s good. And regarding the food…

Mini: What food?

Mita: We can start door delivery service. There are many food delivery apps available. We can tie up with them and can sell.

Babita: Yeah, that’s a good idea. Even I have one idea.

Mini: What?

Babita: Now a days, I’m not coming to restaurant due to pregnancy. So, I was thinking to do something at home itself.

Hanuman: Babita, you need to rest.

Babita: Hanuman ji, this can be done by sitting itself.

Neil: Are you talking about making sweets?

Babita: Yes Neil, why can’t we start a selling sweets in our restaurant itself.

Mita: But how much you will do?

Babita: At first, I’ll do samples from every sweet and we’ll display it. We’ll give it for free. And if they need in large quantities, they should pre order. So, it will be easy for me. We can also add this in our app.

Ashok: This is good idea.

Hanuman: Ok, then we’ll do it.

Babita: Neil, you take care completely of the restaurant. I’ll handle here. Mini, why are you not speaking anything?

Mini: I’m proud of you babes as well as worried of you.

Babita smiles. They both hug!!!

Neil: I’ll leave for restaurant. Mini are you coming?

Mini: No Neil, I’ll set everything for babes and will come.

Neil leaves!!!

Scene 2

Abir and Mishti goes for sight seeing. They click pictures and spend their time happily.

Abir: Mishti, don’t ever tell what happened here to our family. They will get worried.

Mishti: Ok Abir.

Abir: Look at that kid.

Mishti: Aww, she is so cute. Even I need one.

Abir smiles looking her.

Abir: Naughty girl.

Mishti smiles. She sees a temple and goes they go there. They see women tieing threads in the tree. They get to know that is a prayer to get baby.

Mishti: Abir, I’ll also go and tie.

Abir: Mishti, are you kidding?

Mishti: Why?

Abir: What’s the need for you?

Mishti: Please…

Abir: Ok go, I’ll wait here.

Mishti goes to tie the thread.

She prays to god that soon she should become a mom.

Abir sees young girls begging outside the temple. He goes and gives them money. They thank him.

Abir: Why you all are here? Where is your parents?

Children: We are all from an orphanage. Our orphanage got fire and our owner also died. We went to picnic with our care taker, when we came back, after seeing that, our care taker left us alone and went. So, we have no other choice than begging.

Abir gets emotional. Mishti comes there.

Abir tells her their story. She too gets sad.

Abir: Mishti, what about taking them to India with us.

Mishti: But will they get visa and passport?

Abir: That’s difficult. We need to start a home here.

Mishti: But who will maintain it.

Abir: There is a person.

Mishti: Who?

Abir thinks…

Scene 3

Kuhu comes to hospital and meet Priya. She gets irritated to see Kuhu.

Kuhu: Where are your parents?

Priya: They went to meet the doctor. Where is Kunal?

Kuhu: He didn’t come. Only I came. Why shouldn’t I come to meet you?

Priya: No, I just asked.

Priya thinks to hurt Kuhu.

Priya: What’s the date today?

Kuhu: 14th may. Why?

Priya: 14th may…today is the day when Kunal proposed me. We always go for a long drive this day. But unfortunately, after this accident…

Kuhu gets irked…

Kuhu: Don’t worry, get well soon. We’ll go a long drive.

Priya: Can I ask you something?

Kuhu: What?

Priya: Will you give my Kunal to me?

Kuhu is shocked. She gets up…

Priya: Yes Kuhu, I’m seriously asking you. Will you give me?

Kuhu: Shut up Priya. We both are married now. And I’m bearing his baby.

Priya: So what? You be in his house and I’ll aslo be with him as his 2nd wife.

Kuhu slaps Priya. Just then Priya’s parents come there and witness the slap.

Priya’s ma: Kuhu, what is this? How dare you slap Priya?

Priya’s dad: Yes, that too slapping a patient? This is very bad Kuhu. First get lost.

Kuhu: No aunty…

Priya’s ma: Just go out.

Kuhu leaves from there.

Priya smirks at her.

Priya’s ma: What happened Priya?

Priya: Ma, she started to warn me that I should leave from mumbai after getting well and also I should not talk with Kunal.

Priya’s ma: Who is she to tell these things?

Priya fakes etars.

Priya’s dad: We are not going anywhere. We’ll be here.

Priya smiles….

Scene 4

Naina, Sameer, Pandit, Preethi, Munna and Swathi sit together and talk

Pandit: Naina, so your first week job went well.

Naina: Yes, but I have an assignment to do.

Swathi: Don’t worry, you have a week to do.

Munna: Yes Naina, we’ll come with you. It’s so boring. We’ll go around Mumbai and complete your assignment.

Sameer: Ah…these two won’t help you to complete. They will make you to ask permission for late submission.

Swathi: Exactly Sameer.

They all laughs!!!

Shubam sees this from far.

Tanvi: Bhai, are you feeling for Preethi?

Shubam: No, look at them. How happy they are? They should be like this forever.

Tanvi smiles.

Shubam sees them and leaves.

Swathi: Guys, from tomorrow my class starts. How will I go?

Preethi: Your college is on the way to our’s only. So we’ll drop you and while coming back, we’ll pick you up.

Munna: You could have joined our institue itself.

Swathi: I’m not interested in CA. I’m interested in lawyer.

Pandit: Munna, you should be very careful in future.

Swathi: My first case will be on Pandit only.

All laughs and smiles!!!

Naina: Sameer, what about your shows? Is that for weekend? Or you need to go daily?

Sameer: For now, it’s for weekend. They will see the response. If people want me to be their host, then I’ll have daily and my job will become permanent.

Naina: Hope that happens.

Sameer smiles!!!

!!!To Be Continued!!!

Precap: Kunal slaps Priya and breaks all the ties with her!!! Mishti and Kuhu fight!!! Sameer’s interview gets published. The friends happily reads it!!! Mini and Neil romance in the store room!!!