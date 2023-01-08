Anger and confusion… after Liverpool escaped losing due to the mouse

And the German admitted yourgen clubthe Reds coach that his team may have been lucky when the video assistant referee was unable to determine whether the goal was offside or not, which saved the team Liverpool From losing the FA Cup, especially since the goal came in the last minutes of the match, thus giving him another chance to hold a rematch between the two teams.

Viewers were baffled and confused Anfield stadium And even on social networks, after the referee ruled out what could have been a late victory for the Wolves team, and chaotic scenes prevailed after the referee approved the offside decision, thus canceling the goal, so that the match ended in a tie with two goals for each of the two teams.

Wolves player, Totti Gomez, completed the pass of South Korean Hwang Hee-chan with the heel, to score the third goal, but the match officials ruled out his goal for offside, and mass confusion soon erupted at Anfield and online after the dramatic equalizer for the two teams.

target cancellation

Mike Dean was called in to view the goal and give the final decision on it, but could find no apparent reason to disallow the goal, with no “final camera angle” to verify. Offside.

After a lengthy examination,the mouseThe camera angle did not show any indication of offside, but the decision was made to cancel the goal.

The decision sparked an angry reaction from the Wolves coach Julien Lopeteguiwho received a yellow card for protesting the referee’s decision.

While the ITV commentators were also confused about why the goal was not counted, while the spectators and followers of the match were confused about what happened. Social media.

One of them said, “Quite honestly, I have no idea why Wolves’ third goal was rejected?”

A second admitted: “How is Wolves’ third goal canceled when it was a clear goal? How does the video assistant referee technology work in such cases. The match was completely stolen.”

A third said, “Someone explain to me how the wolves’ impermissible goal was offside please? I think his shadow was offside?”

Klopp admitted: “We have one picture where it might look offside, but I can understand why they are upset about that. We don’t want the VAR technology to have just one corner.”

Boss gone WolverhamptonLopetegui and team captain Ruben Neves, to the officials in an attempt to obtain an explanation as to why the goal was canceled, and they also wanted an explanation as to why Liverpool’s second goal was approved, when it was Mohamed Salah In an offside position, Totti’s cross bounced off Cody Gakpo’s pass and headed straight for Salah.

According to the rules, if Totti had ignored the ball, Salah would have been offside.

Lopetegui said: “The offside that scored against us does not exist.. I’m sorry. It’s impossible.”

He added, “The decision is wrong. This is really unfortunate, because it is not offside. One of the players took advantage of his position, and Salah was offside before Totti touched the ball.”

“The lack of camera angles here highlights a flaw in the VAR system,” said referee expert Mark Halsey. “We need consistency in all matches in all competitions.”

the match

Wolverhampton forced a draw against Liverpool at Anfield, with two goals each, in the match that took place on Saturday evening in the third round matches of the Championship. FA cup.