Anil Ambani lost control over his company last-minute offer rejected by lenders

new Delhi: Anil Ambani, who was once the third richest person in the country, has suffered a major setback. The country’s largest private shipyard building company Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNEL) has left their hands. Anil Ambani was trying his best to save his company and for this he also submitted a resolution plan at the last minute. But it has been rejected by the lenders.

Business Today TV quoted sources as saying that Nikhil Merchant-led Hazel Mercantile-Swan Energy Consortium has won the race for Reliance Naval. Late Thursday evening, around 95 per cent of the lenders voted in favor of this consortium. The resolution professionals of the company will soon seek approval from the NCLT for the same. After that the bankrupt company will be handed over to this consortium.

who won
Reliance Infrastructure submitted its resolution plan on Friday, but according to sources, it was unanimously rejected by the Committee of Creditors. With this, a chapter of the resolution process of this company, which has been going on for 26 months, was closed. The company owed Rs 12,429 crore to other banks including SBI and Union Bank.

Hazel Mercantile along with Swan Energy and Naveen Jindal’s Jindal Steel & Power Ltd had bid to buy this company. Groupe Veritas’s company Hazel Mercantile has made an offer of Rs 2,040 crore to the lenders. Out of this, Rs 1,640 crore will be given over the next five years and the rest will be paid after recovery of some dues. JSPL has made an offer of Rs 2,210 crore. Out of this, Rs 850 crore will be given in the next five years while the rest will be after some recovery.

Reliance’s plan
According to Reliance Infrastructure’s proposal, lenders were to get Rs 25 crore as upfront payment. Similarly, they were to be given 25 crores at the end of the first year, 50 crores at the end of the second and third years, 75 crores after the fourth year and Rs 2,300 crores after one year. But the lenders did not give any consideration to it and unanimously rejected it.

