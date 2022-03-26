Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Power, Infrastructure

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday resigned as directors of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, barring them from associating with any listed company.

“Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, stepped down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance with the interim order of SEBI,” Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing to the stock exchange, Reliance Infrastructure said Anil Ambani has resigned from its board “in compliance with SEBI’s interim order”.

