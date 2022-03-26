Anil Ambani resigns as director of RPower, RInfra

In February, SEBI had banned Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three other persons for allegedly withdrawing money from the company from the securities market.
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday resigned as directors of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure following a market regulator SEBI order barring him from associating with any listed company.
“Anil D Ambani, Non-Executive Director, stepped down from the Board of Reliance Power in compliance with the interim order of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India),” Reliance Power said on BSE.