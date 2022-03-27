Anil Ambani resigns from boards of Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure after SEBI’s order

Mumbai: Former Indian billionaire, Anil Ambani has resigned from the boards of Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd following an order from the country’s market regulator for alleged diversion of funds.

Ambani has resigned as non-executive director in compliance with the interim order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the two companies said in an exchange filing late Friday.

The companies said in two separate statements to the exchanges, “The Board looks forward to closing the matter at the earliest,” adding that they would “return Mr. Ambani…