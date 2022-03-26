Anil Ambani Resigns From Reliance Power & Reliance Infra Boards After SEBI Ban Order

The resignation of the Reliance Group chairman is not necessarily long-term, as the SEBI order is interim, and the matter has not been finalised. If it is found that he was not actually involved in any financial irregularities in RHFL, or if the court quashes / stays the SEBI order, he will be able to return to the board of the two listed companies.

There is no allegation of any wrongdoing by Ambani in respect of the two listed companies in the SEBI proceedings.

After Ambani’s resignation, both the companies have appointed retired civil servant Rahul Sarin, who…