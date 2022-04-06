Anil Deshmukh: HC Judge recuses from Anil Deshmukh’s plea against CBI custody | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday moved the Bombay high court to challenge the order of giving his custody to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi.

Alleging “gross high handed was” by the CBI his petition said the agency had “in a manner alien to the settled tenets of criminal jurisprudence” filed a “totally misconceived application” for his custody.

Single judge bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere recused herself on Wednesday from hearing a fresh petition filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who challenged a March 31 order by the special trial court granting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) (Anti Corruption),), New Delhi his custody.

His lawyer Aniket Nikam mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing but the…