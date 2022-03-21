anil kapoor reaction on daughter sonam kapoor private baby bump photos with husband anand ahuja | Papa Anil Kapoor gave such a reaction on Sonam Kapoor’s baby bump pictures with husband Anand, said this

new Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has shared good news by sharing baby bump pictures on Instagram. These pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are going viral as soon as they come out and everyone is congratulating this star couple. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor’s father and actor Anil Kapoor has written a special note while sharing these pictures of the daughter and the future grandfather has expressed his happiness.

Anil Kapoor’s reaction on Sonam’s pregnancy

Sharing these pictures of Sonam and Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor wrote, ‘Now I am preparing to play the most exciting character – Grandfather !! Now our lives will never be the same and I couldn’t be more lucky! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja You have given us infinite happiness with this news!’

Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!!

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

Getting mixed response

Anil Kapoor’s reaction to these pictures of Sonam Kapoor is going viral very fast, but due to sharing these pictures, he is getting mixed reactions. While some netizens are describing Anil Kapoor as a cool and caring father, some people say that being a father, Anil Kapoor should not have shared such pictures of his daughter, it is beyond limits. Along with this, let us tell you that the entire Kapoor family is seen immersed in celebration from home to social media.

Sonam Kapoor shared these pictures

Sonam Kapoor has shared three pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen lying looking at the camera and she is holding her hand in her stomach. In the second and third picture, she is lying in the lap of her husband Anand Ahuja and the couple looks very happy. The actress wrote the caption with her photos, ‘Four hands are there to lift you in the best way. Two hearts, he will be in unison with you, at every step. A family that will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.’

Will become mother after four years of marriage

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with her first child after four years of marriage. Significantly, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were married on May 8, 2018. They had dated each other for many years before marriage. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a friendship in the year 2014 and after that both of them started falling in love with each other.

sonam kapoor movies

Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in her father’s web series ‘AK vs AK’ in the year 2020. Now she will be seen working in the film ‘Blind’. Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 with the film ‘Saawariya’. After this, he worked in many films including ‘Delhi 6’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Ranjhanaa’.

