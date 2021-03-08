ENTERTAINMENT

Anil Ravipudi buy villa @ rs 12 crores

Over the years, the Telugu film industry has shown a tremendous leap forward for content offered to film lovers. Some filmmakers are leading the film industry with their unique ways of telling stories and there is no doubt that creative and talented filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is one of them.

Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, Anil Ravipudi Bought a villa in a posh area in Hyderabad. Sources have revealed that Anil Ravipudi spent Rs 12 crore to buy this villa in Kondapur.

Anil Ravipudi’s journey has been incredible. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most talented directors of Tollywood. Anil Ravipudi made his directorial debut with the action drama Patas in which Kalyan Ram played the lead role. His second directorial venture is starring Supreme Sai Dharam Tej, She received a lot of criticism and acclaim. He later followed with King the Great and F2: Fun and Frustration. His previous offering was the film Sarleru Nikevaru starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and he received a remuneration of Rs 10 crore for the film.

On the work front, Anil Ravipudi is currently working for his upcoming directorial venture F3 with Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in the lead roles.

