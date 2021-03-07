Anil Ravipudi buys 12 crore villas? – TheMiracleTech

Director Anil Ravipudi, who is currently busy with F3, is said to have bought an expensive villa in a posh area of ​​Hyderabad. The star writer-director has reportedly spent more than Rs 12 crore to buy this plum villa in Kondapur. Internal work is yet to be done. After the villa is ready, he will move to the villa with his family.

Ravipudi is trailing in success. Last year, he teamed up with Mahesh to Sarillu Nikevaru, who changed his fortunes in the industry. He takes more than Rs 10 crore as remuneration per film.

Currently, he is directing Venkatesh and Varun Tej for the F2 sequel. Meanwhile, he is also presenting the abused Sampath for which he provided the screenplay and director-supervision. He is expected to re-team with Mahesh Babu on the basis of subsequent commitments.

Last year, Sukumar also bought a villa near Chirek International School in Kondapur for over Rs 12 crore. Three months ago, Sukumar also worked warmly at home. Sukumar and family are yet to move into their new home

