Aniruddh Dave tests Positive for COVID – TMT Updates

Aniruddh Dave is a well-liked identify within the tv business. Just lately when he was capturing for an internet sequence in a small village close to Bhopal, he examined constructive for COVID-19. After having gentle fever and cough for 2 days, he bought himself examined. The experiences got here out on Friday morning, confirming him COVID-19 constructive. The actor, in an interview to BT mentioned, “Sure, I’ve examined constructive and quarantined myself at my resort in Bhopal. Present scenario is horrifying and we should take it critically.” Involved in regards to the well being of his colleagues on the set, Dave has requested everybody to get examined.

He additional provides, “Leisure business is without doubt one of the largest industries and followers are an integral a part of our lives and we should put on masks. Leisure business has given me a improbable profession and I worth the alternatives in life. Perspective of gratitude is essential and needs to be our lifestyle. I’m blessed to have labored with one of the best folks. I do really feel that the present should go on. Everybody has to earn and make a residing. All of us have to assume constructive, keep constructive and don’t panic. This too shall cross away is what needs to be the perspective.”

Dave was lately seen taking part in a transgender within the TV present Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He’s additionally awaiting the discharge of his movie Bell Backside, which has Akshay Kumar within the lead function. On the private entrance, Dave and his spouse Shubhi welcomed their first baby on February 14.