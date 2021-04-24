ENTERTAINMENT

Aniruddh Dave tests Positive for COVID – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Aniruddh Dave is a well-liked identify within the tv business. Just lately when he was capturing for an internet sequence in a small village close to Bhopal, he examined constructive for COVID-19. After having gentle fever and cough for 2 days, he bought himself examined. The experiences got here out on Friday morning, confirming him COVID-19 constructive. The actor, in an interview to BT mentioned, “Sure, I’ve examined constructive and quarantined myself at my resort in Bhopal. Present scenario is horrifying and we should take it critically.” Involved in regards to the well being of his colleagues on the set, Dave has requested everybody to get examined.

He additional provides, “Leisure business is without doubt one of the largest industries and followers are an integral a part of our lives and we should put on masks. Leisure business has given me a improbable profession and I worth the alternatives in life. Perspective of gratitude is essential and needs to be our lifestyle. I’m blessed to have labored with one of the best folks. I do really feel that the present should go on. Everybody has to earn and make a residing. All of us have to assume constructive, keep constructive and don’t panic. This too shall cross away is what needs to be the perspective.”

Dave was lately seen taking part in a transgender within the TV present Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He’s additionally awaiting the discharge of his movie Bell Backside, which has Akshay Kumar within the lead function. On the private entrance, Dave and his spouse Shubhi welcomed their first baby on February 14.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
52
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top