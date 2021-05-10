Aniruddha Dave’s wife clarifies that he still has not tested Negative for COVID

We have been reading news of many TV celebrities getting infected with COvid 19. And currently the most concerning one is the news of actor Aniruddh Dave who is still not recovered. But just a dew days ago we heard that he has tested negative for COVID finally. Dave tested positive for the virus a couple of weeks ago but has been very critical in the ICU for the past few days and everyone has jumped in to offer their support and pray for him.

A few hours ago, a report suggested that Dave’s brother Nitin said that he has finally tested negative is now out of danger. But after we read the reports of him testing negative, we hear from him wife that he is still positive.

Yes, a leading entertainment portal got in touch with his wife and she went on to clarify that it isn’t true. She said that her husband is receiving everyone’s prayers so it is her responsibility to clarify. She said that he hasn’t gor any COVID test done yet and she requested the media to kindly refrain from reporting any fals information.

She concluded once again asking everyone to keep praying for his speedy recovery.

While it is obviously not good to know that Dave hasn’t tested negative but we certainly hope that is the case soon and he gets better at the soonest.