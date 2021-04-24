Anirudh & Bondita Get Separated?







The current episode of Barrister Babu will begins the place Anirudh will get glad as a result of lastly, a petition has handed by the court docket, beneath which they’re being cancelled all little one marriages and cease as properly. In order that nobody can destroy somebody’s profession particularly of woman. However Bondita will get nervous about this and mentions that she is not going to depart Anirudh at any price, and he or she tries to justify herself comprehensively that her relationship with him is simply too auspicious. Therefore there’s a lack of probabilities to make them separate from one another.

Then Trilochan expresses his rage by saying that now could be he completely happy after did this beneath which their relationship will destroy. Trilochan makes him perceive that it’s not acceptable sufficient no matter he’s doing these days as a result of he ought to take into consideration Bondita. That what is going to occur together with her after separation, so earlier than doing something simply suppose twice relating to penalties. However all these people who find themselves supporting Anirudh, say that he ought to give her divorce as quickly as potential.

After that, Trilochgan says that he is not going to let him do that together with her as a consequence of concern for his or her daughter-in-law Bondita. However they carry on saying that he ought to launch her from this relationship as early as he can as a result of if he does so many individuals will certainly observe him. However Trilochan completely disagrees with them and says that there is no such thing as a must unfold such nonsense, and don’t attempt to fill his thoughts with this inappropriate rubbishness as a result of he is not going to give her divorce in any respect.

One other aspect Sampurna will get completely happy and wonders that her dream goes to return true and at last, Anirudh is able to take away a daughter-in-law tag from Bondita. As a result of lastly, he determined to launch her from this relationship and she is going to go away from the mansion perpetually. However Bondita’s mom additionally will get shocked relating to this choice of Anirudh, as a result of she needs to make them meet to “Guru Maa” however as a consequence of circumstances perhaps it gained’t occur.

Then you'll watch that Bondita cries and wonders that as per the petition's outcome they should be separated, and he or she thinks that after this what would be the title of their relationship. Even Anirudh additionally will get cry and says that even when he filed a petition for bettering society, however he didn't know that he can even must endure from this.