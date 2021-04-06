Anirudh calls Bondita his wife – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Colors’ Daily Soap, named Barrister Babu, is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience. Currently, the serial has the whole family celebrating the festival of Holi. In today’s episode of the show, Bondita collides with a mysterious man. The latter gets scared when Bondita sees him without blinking an eyelid. While the man’s gaze is mainly on the characters sticking in the dress of Bondita. He wants to take that letter but cannot understand how to get it out of his costume. Meanwhile, Bondita’s eyes are still on the man.

Bondita speaks after a while. She says that she has seen the unknown man somewhere. She concentrates for some time and then remembers that she saw his pictures in the newspaper. However, when he finally missed, the man fled. Bondita finds it suspicious. She decides to follow him because he must be planning something. On the other hand, the strange man worries about taking that letter because everyone will know that the letter is actually of Manorama.

There is a plan to later take a letter from Bondita at any cost. Apart from this drama, Sampoorna also made some plans against Manorama. It was shown that he had added something to his drink. She thinks that by now Manorama must have drunk alcohol and if everything happened according to plan, he would have also got intoxicated. She plans to bring Manorama out of her room using the opportunity. But he did not know that Anirudh had consumed mixed drinks.

He got drunk after drinking alcohol. Meanwhile, Manorama seizes the chance and takes that special letter from Bondita. Trilochan notices Anirudh behaving strangely. He goes to her and asks her to take care of herself as he is losing his grasp but Anirudh keeps dancing continuously. Trilochan once asks him to think about the family’s reputation and even reminds him of his two marriages. Anirudh smiles and reveals that not one of the marriage is real.

Trilochan asks him to clarify which marriage he is talking about. The latter tells him that they are both fake. Later, Trilochan asks both Manorama and Bondita to come out. Anirudh says “I have a wife”. Trilochan senses that he is talking about Mourama, but is shocked when he bumps his fingers on Bondita and even walks towards her. While he was about to reveal the truth of the second marriage at the end of the written episode of Barrister Babu. Read the update here.