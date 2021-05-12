ENTERTAINMENT

Anirudh Dave defeated corona infection

Avatar

The increasing cases of Corona are surprising everyone. Kovid was tested positive by actor Anirudh Dave in the past and his condition was very critical. They have overcome the disease under recent information. Yes, Anirudh was admitted in ICU for the last two weeks and his fans were praying for him. Now there is good news for his fans that Anirudh is fine now.

According to a website report, 80-90 percent of Anirudh’s lungs were infected with corona, but doctors are now focusing on preventing lung infections. According to reports, a close aide of Anirudh says that “the actor’s corona report has come negative, but he will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days”. Anirudh’s friend Roshan Garry also said that “the actor is now independent and will be shifted from ICU to private room in the next two to four days”.

According to reports, many of Anirudh’s friends came forward for help after being hospitalized. In fact, last week friends could not talk to the actor on a video call as Anirudh was on medical aid, although now he is able to talk via video call. Let me also tell you that a few days ago Anirudh’s wife Shubhi posted a picture with her son and wrote- ‘I am going to Anirudh. His condition is critical. I am leaving my two-month-old Anishka and this is a big challenge for me. On the one hand he is very young and is dependent on me to take care of him. On the other hand, I need to be with Anirudh. This is the most difficult time of my life ‘.

Related Items:

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top