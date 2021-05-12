Anirudh Dave defeated corona infection

The increasing cases of Corona are surprising everyone. Kovid was tested positive by actor Anirudh Dave in the past and his condition was very critical. They have overcome the disease under recent information. Yes, Anirudh was admitted in ICU for the last two weeks and his fans were praying for him. Now there is good news for his fans that Anirudh is fine now.

According to a website report, 80-90 percent of Anirudh’s lungs were infected with corona, but doctors are now focusing on preventing lung infections. According to reports, a close aide of Anirudh says that “the actor’s corona report has come negative, but he will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days”. Anirudh’s friend Roshan Garry also said that “the actor is now independent and will be shifted from ICU to private room in the next two to four days”.

According to reports, many of Anirudh’s friends came forward for help after being hospitalized. In fact, last week friends could not talk to the actor on a video call as Anirudh was on medical aid, although now he is able to talk via video call. Let me also tell you that a few days ago Anirudh’s wife Shubhi posted a picture with her son and wrote- ‘I am going to Anirudh. His condition is critical. I am leaving my two-month-old Anishka and this is a big challenge for me. On the one hand he is very young and is dependent on me to take care of him. On the other hand, I need to be with Anirudh. This is the most difficult time of my life ‘.