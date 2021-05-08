Anirudh Dave finally tests negative for the virus, wife Shubhi asks fans to pray for his speedy recovery

Anirudh Dave’s condition is finally improving and he is recovering fast, after struggling in ICU for the last 14 days. Aniruddh, who’s is known from TV shows like ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ was looking forward to the release of his Akshay Kumar starrer film, when the virus hit him.

Anirudh is still in ICU. His wife Shubhi asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery. In a conversation with BT, Shubhi said, “Aniruddh is receiving everyone’s prayers so it”s my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn’t got any covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.”

A source close to Dave says, “Right now the focus will be entirely on controlling the lung infection. The team of doctors attending to him have gone all out to ease him. He will have to remain a few more days in the hospital.”

Anirudh’s friends even had a video conference call with him last week but he could not talk much as he was on oxygen support. As per the sources, Aniruddh has started talking now as his condition improves.