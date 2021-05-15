Anirudh Decides To Make Bondita Graduate







The recent episode of Barrister Babu begins where Anirudh makes Trilochan understand that he is ready to pay dual rent so that, the owner can not refuse him to live here. Because at any cost he can not leave Bondita here alone because he has seen that at what type of behavior Guruma does with her. Which is affecting her career along with her studies meanwhile, Trilochan comprehensively says that he appreciates him. But before taking any step just think twice, because everything is under the control of Guruma.

Then Anirudh declares his decision, that he will not go from here without Bondita no matter what happens. On the other hand, Guruma keeping her eyes on Bondita because she has decided that at any cost, she will not let them make an alliance again. Even she is will not let her dream fulfill because she has mentioned already, that she does not like any person living in Tulsipur, hence she will do her best to make them separate forever. She always raises questions about Anirudh and Bondita’s relationship, because he has given her divorce.

After that, Trilochan makes him believe that no matter how hard the battle is, but he will surely get the victory. Meanwhile, Guruma sees that Anirudh is ready to enter the new house, and she breaks his urn with a catapult. Anirudh retaliates that he is not afraid of these antics of her, and makes sure that no matter how restrictive it may be. he will definitely take her back with him because nothing is more important than her studies. So just wait and watch that what-all steps he will take against her.

Then Guruma says that no matter what he does, she will not let him do anything which will help him to make an alliance again with her. Meanwhile, Bondita replies to Guruma that she does not have a right to pass a derogatory remark for Anirudh. Because he has done numerous things for her in the past, and always supported her, so please do not say anything against him. Then Anirudh says that he will handle all circumstances in her way so there is no need to think more.

Then Guruma says that if he has a passion then she will enjoy playing with him because after a while she got someone who can battle with her equally. Then Anirudh announces that he will make her graduate and she will definitely become a barrister Because he has decided that unless she will become a barrister he won't go anywhere else from there.