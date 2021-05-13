Anirudh Gets Injured For Bondita







The recent episode of Barrister Babu will begin where Anirudh goes to find Bondita and meanwhile, he gets some evidence which indicates that Bondita is here. But Guruma is keeping her eyes on Anirudh so that he can not meet her because she does not want that them will come together again. After a while, Anirudh finds her successfully, and both get happy to see each other. Bondita expresses her soft feelings towards Anirudh and but at the same time, Guruma arrives and expresses her rage by saying how dare he come here to meet Bondita.

Then Anirudh says that maybe she has misunderstood because he is not an unknown person for Bondita. Later he gives his introduction to Guruma so that she can allow him to meet her peacefully, but she retaliates by saying that his identity does not matter because rules are rules. Then she mentions that she hates all people who live in Tulsipur and he is one of them, so there is a lack of chances for him to convince Guruma to meet Bondita.

After that, she says now she got to know everything that he is a son-in-law of them and meanwhile she asks to bring the Aarti platter. Anirudh gets shocked to see this kind of behavior of him because he did not expect it from her, and he is unable to understand that what is the reason behind her hatred of Tulsipur’s people. Spontaneously Anirudh tries to stop her and says that he came here to meet Bondita, so let him meet but she does not allow him for that.

Then she says that under what relationship does he want to meet her because as far as she has concerned about their relationship, that was broken some time ago. Meanwhile, she says that if he has any relationship between them, so he has to fill her head with vermillion right now. But he refuses to do that and she gets the chance to make him feel let down, by saying that if he can not do this so why he came here to waste their time. So now it’s better that he goes from here without any excuse.

Then Anirudh tries to justify himself by saying even if their wedding has broken but it does not mean that their relationship is also broken. Extempore Guruma says that if he cares for his health so it's better, that without making any excuse he goes from here. Otherwise, she will have to beat him. But Anirudh sticks to his words and she starts beating him with a stick and Bindita urges him to leave him.