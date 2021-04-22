Anirudh Gets Petition From Court 22nd April 2021







The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins the place Bondita makes Anirudh consider that she will certainly fulfil his dream as a result of now she bought to that why Anirudh at all times forces her to review. Therefore she determined to grow to be a barrister sooner or later and for that, she is going to do her finest within the examine. She makes a pledge with herself that she won’t do any mistake relating to the examine, by way of which he cannot disappoint her. After listening to this Anirugh will get joyful and he hugs Bondita.

Then Bondita additionally hugs him in the meantime Anirudh mentions that from right here begins her journey to grow to be a barrister. Then she mentions Sampurna expresses her crafty emotions as a result of now she bought to know Anirudh and Manorama’s plan, she says that if prior she got here to learn about this, So she doesn’t allow them to succeed of their plan. However sadly, she couldn’t discover out about her plan. On the identical time, she wonders that now how does she make the most of Bondita, she has to do one thing about that.

Then Trilochan says after a very long time all the things has gone effectively in his home because of the departure of Manorama, as a result of all the things was going incorrect since she got here to his home. Now lastly the circumstances have gotten nearly as good as earlier than which is absolutely treasured, and now he doesn’t need that once more his household needed to face such a scenario. Whose penalties wreck them so he prays to Goddess Durga relating to that, soo that all the things will go effectively in his household.

Then Trilochan makes Anirudh perceive that now all the things has sorted out so it’s the proper time to present some consideration to Bondita. In order that they’ll begin their joyful life once more as a result of now nobody is there to make them separate so do some efforts to make it sturdy. However one other twist is able to take a spot within the present, which can make you astonish positively. So the twist is as everybody is aware of that Anirudh filed a petition towards baby Marriage, so it has been accepted by the courtroom.

Below the courtroom’s resolution now Anirudh and Bondita will not be a husband-wife as a result of the petition has come to him, the place clearly point out this relating to baby marriage. So now it’s attention-grabbing to look at that at what sort of step Bondita will take after getting this from Anirudh. However Sampurna will get joyful as a result of she needs this and at last they’re going to be separated. So don’t forget to look at it on Colours at 08:30 PM and for additional data keep linked with us.