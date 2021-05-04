Anirudh Refuses To Marry Bondita Again







The recent episode of Barrister Babu starts with where Anirudh keeps on wondering about Trilochann that how can he make him understand the relationship between him and Bondita, that he can not marry her again because according to the petition its totally wrong. On the other hand, he does not want that Bondita lives the same life as she was living in the past. Hence he decides to take her away from the village so that he can make her safe from all bad circumstances.

Then Trilochan decides that at any cost he will not let her go from the mansion again, no matter what it takes. So numerous twists are ready to take place in the show under which will convert into the subject of discussion. Because one side Trilochan has decided that he will not let her go anywhere else, on the second side Anirudh has decided that at any cost he will send her to the hostel for sure. So that she can continue her Barrister study and become a barrister in the future, and make his dream fulfill.

After that, Trilochan again starts a re-wedding talk regarding Anirudh and Bondita that one more time they should marry each other. But Anirudh refuses it as always because he wants that first, she will have to give preference towards her study. Hence he can not marry her again because hardly they got separation and if they again repeat that mistake, so it would be stupidity. Because it is her right age to take a step towards study so that she can become a barrister in the future.

But as everyone knows that Trilochan is doing a drama of cardiac arrest so Anirudh refused to go outside from the village, due to his health circumstances. In short, Trilochan is making them an emotional fool and says to Bondita that she can not go anywhere else to leave him in the mansion alone. Then Trilochan says to Anirudh that if he wants to save his life so please marry her again, otherwise he can lose him forever but he says that please do not insist on him for that.

Then he says that as per his health issue there is a need to go to the hospital but he refuses to go there by making excuses, that he knows everything regarding his health that what is good or bad. Then he clearly reveals that he wants to fix their relationship again, and he will definitely do this at any cost. Because it’s not appropriate that they both live together without any relationship between them. So do not miss to watch it on Colors at 08:30 Pm and for further information stay connected with us.