Anirudh Wants To Stop Child Marriage

Within the first scene of the episode Bondita is wiping off Anirudh’s tears with the assistance of her Saree’s Pallu as she states that to not assume that she is fearful for him additional complying that she is totally conscious that he wont let something to occur to her and can all the time care for her, she additionally mentioned that she is all the time going to hearken to him as she is totally conscious that he’s all the time going to right her errors and can scold him if she goes improper stating that how can she change into a barrister with out her instructor to which Anirudh replied that he’s all the time going to be together with her and can by no means depart her hanging alone and can all the time information her as he’s her instructor and can all the time inform her about what’s improper and what’s proper.

He additional said that typically he’s going to scold you and typically he’s going to be make her smile as he stored on saying that he cant be naked the actual fact of separation from her and he said that he’ll make her Barrister Babu Bondita and the music begins taking part in within the background as they stored on crying and smiling on the similar time.

Within the subsequent scene Sampoorna is seen spreading the information  that Anirudh’s utility has been accpeted as she pays cash to the individual as she additional said that she goes to avoid wasting the connection of Anirudh and Bondita as Anirudh is making an attempt to think about a pair who will attempt to come angrily in entrance of him as he loses his paper and Bondita comes to assist him because the ink falls over their arms because the wind blows blowing away the papers as he cleans her inked hand from a chunk of fabric.

Many individuals have come to the Haveli as Trilochan is welcoming the panchayat and the person states that Anirudh goes to take again the appliance as Anirudh recollects all the issues which have occurred, Anirudh additional states that that baby marriage is the worst factor in regards to the society and must be stopped instantly. If we are going to lower the wings of a hen then it wont be capable of fly additional stating that if we are going to chain our little women then how are they going to discover the world and the way are they going to de nicely of their lives.

He additional said that if we are going to make them to undergo marriage in such a small age when they don’t seem to be even mature sufficient ta take their very own choices then how are they going to take the massive choices after they’ll get married, he additional said that the society wants to grasp that they need to not do that to the youngsters as marriage requires maturity and good choice making which can’t be finished by a bunch of youngsters.

