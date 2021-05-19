Anirudh’s Plan Succeeds Against Thakumaa?







The recent episode of Barrister Babu begins where Anirudh sends a tape- recorder for Bondita so that, she can continue her study equally well. Spontaneously Thakur Maa enters inside her room and meanwhile, she hides it through which Thakur maa does no see that. At the same time, Bondita makes a pledge with herself that at any cost she will definitely fulfil his dream. Because she has understood the value of study and all those efforts which is being done by him, Hence she is ready to do anything for her study.

Then Thakur gets a doubt that something is fishy here, but she does not recognize any flaws and goes from there. Another side Anirudh is getting worried about Bondita and her study as well. Because he is wondering that did she study or not, and he decides to come inside the mansion to check her. So extempore he comes and she gets shocked after seeing him because she did not even expect that he is going to come to meet her. She expresses her happiness and says it is good that he came here.

After that, Bondita makes him believe that she is doing as same as he told her because now Study is her first priority over everything. She has to continue no matter what happens meanwhile, informs him that she hide tape-recorder in a safe place. Where no one can find it because nowadays it’s a most integral part of her studies. So at any cost, she can not allow Thakur maa to confiscate it. After hearing this Anirudh get happy and says that if she will do this so no one can stop her to become a barrister.

Then Anirudh mentions that along with tape-recorder her all doubts will be solved, and as her studies were getting hampered they won’t come now. She will be able to study wholeheartedly along with concentration. Then Bondita makes him believe by saying that he does not need to worry about her study. Because she will definitely continue her studies and makes sure that no one will interrupt her this time. Another side he praises him and says that it will be beneficial for her.

Then He goes back to his house and informs Trilochan that their plan has succeeded because Bndita made him believe that she will not quit her studies. Because she became alert regarding it and got to know the value of studies meanwhile, Trilochan praises him. But at the same time, he is worried about them because if she comes to know about their plan so it won’t be good for them. So do not forget to watch it on Colors at 08:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.