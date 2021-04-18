Anita Chandhoke (Anchor Archana Sister) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

LATEST

Anita Chandhoke

Anita Chandhoke is a YouTuber, entrepreneur, and health coach. She is the sister of common Tamil anchor and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Archana Chandhoke. Anita and her sister run a YouTube channel named Wow Life. It’s a lifestyle-based YouTube channel and Vlog. She is working for greater than 5 years in Frost & Sullivan, a profitable enterprise consulting agency.

Contents hide
1 Anita Chandhoke Biography
2 Anita Chandhoke’s Official Social Profiles
3 Attention-grabbing information about Anita Chandhoke
4 Anita Chandhoke Movies
5 Anita Chandhoke Photographs

Anita Chandhoke Biography

Identify Anita Chandhoke
Actual Identify Anita Chandhoke
Nickname Ann
Occupation YouTuber, Health Coach and Zumba Teacher
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Rakesh Lal
Mom: Nirmala Lal
Sister: VJ Archana (Anchor)
Marital Standing Married
Husband Arjun C.R
Kids Son: 1
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
College DAV ladies senior secondary college
Faculty Ethiraj Faculty, Chennai
Hobbies Make-up, Cooking, Studying information, Listening Music and Dance
Beginning Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Metropolis Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian

Anita Chandhoke’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/anita.chandhoke

twitter.com/AnitaChandhoke

instagram.com/anita_chandhoke

Attention-grabbing information about Anita Chandhoke

  • This social media influencer promotes a number of manufacturers to individuals by her Instagram account.
  • Greater than 500k individuals clicked the subscribe button of her YouTube channel Wow Life.
  • She has a pet canine (Labrador) named Mr. Naughty aka Simba.
  • Anita is a tattoo lover.
  • Anita is an skilled Zumba teacher since 2015.

Anita Chandhoke Movies

Anita Chandhoke Child Bathe Video

Ann’s House Tour

Anita Chandhoke Photographs

Anita Chandhoke images
Archane Chandhoke sister pics
Archana Chandhoke sister
Chandhoke
Anita Chandhoke baby bump pic
Chandhoke sisters
Anita Chandhoke
Anita Chandhoke photos

