Anita Chandhoke (Anchor Archana Sister) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Anita Chandhoke is a YouTuber, entrepreneur, and health coach. She is the sister of common Tamil anchor and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Archana Chandhoke. Anita and her sister run a YouTube channel named Wow Life. It’s a lifestyle-based YouTube channel and Vlog. She is working for greater than 5 years in Frost & Sullivan, a profitable enterprise consulting agency.
Anita Chandhoke Biography
|Identify
|Anita Chandhoke
|Actual Identify
|Anita Chandhoke
|Nickname
|Ann
|Occupation
|YouTuber, Health Coach and Zumba Teacher
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Rakesh Lal
Mom: Nirmala Lal
Sister: VJ Archana (Anchor)
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Husband
|Arjun C.R
|Kids
|Son: 1
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|DAV ladies senior secondary college
|Faculty
|Ethiraj Faculty, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Make-up, Cooking, Studying information, Listening Music and Dance
|Beginning Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Metropolis
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Anita Chandhoke’s Official Social Profiles
fb.com/anita.chandhoke
twitter.com/AnitaChandhoke
instagram.com/anita_chandhoke
Attention-grabbing information about Anita Chandhoke
- This social media influencer promotes a number of manufacturers to individuals by her Instagram account.
- Greater than 500k individuals clicked the subscribe button of her YouTube channel Wow Life.
- She has a pet canine (Labrador) named Mr. Naughty aka Simba.
- Anita is a tattoo lover.
- Anita is an skilled Zumba teacher since 2015.
Anita Chandhoke Movies
Anita Chandhoke Child Bathe Video
Ann’s House Tour
Anita Chandhoke Photographs
