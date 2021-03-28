Anita Hasanandani narrates ‘wood ki sathi’ to son Aarav, cute video goes viral – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

TV actress Anita Hasanandani is enjoying motherhood these days. Anita gave birth to son Aarav on 9 February and since then she and her husband Rohit Reddy have become busy raising a son. Anita and Rohit often share cute pictures and videos of their son on their Instagram account. Now Anita Hasanandani has shared a very cute video with Nanhe Aarav, which has gone viral on social media.

In this video, Anita is holding her baby Aarav in her lap and narrating her song. Actress Anita Hasanandani has shared the video on her Instagram account. Anita is telling her son to sing the song ‘Wood Ki Kathi’. Anita is reciting songs to Aarav with great love and playing with him, while the young Aarav is carrying amanda on his mother’s lap. Fans are enjoying this video very much. Fans are expressing love for Aarav in the comment section. One fan commented, ‘5 girls from my side to Aarav Baby. ” Another user wrote, “Enjoy Motherhood.” Earlier, Anita Hasanandani shared another cute video with her son, in which she was reciting Gayatri mantra to Aarav.

Please tell that Anita married businessman Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. He announced pregnancy in October 2020. Anita has worked in many films and TV shows. Anita, Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavyanjali, as Saas has also been a part of TV shows like Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasam Se.