Anita Hasanandani seen playing with son and dinosaur, video viral

TV actress Anita Hasanandani is spending more time with her son these days. You might know that she gave birth to her son Aarav in February this year. Actually, Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy keep posting videos of their son. Now this time Rohit has shared a video that will surprise you. You can see Anita is at her house in this video and is playing with her son. Meanwhile, he sees a baby dinosaur in front of him.

You can see that Anita gives a cute reaction after seeing ‘Dinosaur’ and gets busy playing with her son. By the way, one user commented on this video, ‘This is scary’. Another wrote, ‘Is this really it?’ Simultaneously, a user writes, ‘Oh my God. He said, ‘Is it edited?’ Yes, the dinosaur seen in this video is actually made through VFX. Looking at the dinosaur, it seems that Anita was playing with her pet dog, which Rohit edited it in a funny way.

By the way, let us also tell you that Anita gave birth to a son on February 9, 2021. Today is Mother’s Day and Anita also shared a special video in which she asks all the mothers to share special moments as a mother.